Creighton, Renee Stack, - 83, of Pikesville, MD, Renee Stack Creighton, a devoted mother, and grandmother who managed the Brigantine Motor Inn for many years died Thursday at Woodholme Springs Assisted Living in Pikesville, MD. She was 83 years old. She was born Renee Margot Bienieck in the city of Breslau, then part of Germany, on June 24, 1937, a daughter of Frieda and Josef Bienieck. She met and married Edward James Stack in Europe, where he was serving in the US Air Force, and they were married in 1958 in Evreaux, France. After moving to the United States, Renee raised five children. She later worked as a hotel reservationist in Nashville and as an auditor for Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City. From 1988 until his death in 1999, she was married to the late Norman Creighton and lived in May's Landing, NJ. Renee was a gracious hostess, who always made sure that visitors to her home were served an abundance of good food and drink. A passionate gardener, she also loved to boat, fish, birdwatch, and cook (a specialty was freshly caught flounder dipped in egg and lemon then pan-fried in butter). She is survived by her daughters Linda McLean (Eric), of Signal Mountain, TN; Joanie Cathey (Richard) of Lavonia, GA; Lorraine Klein (Steve) of Ocala National Forest, FL; and Julieta Stack of Baltimore. She had three grandchildren Alison Perry, of Terrebonne, OR; Major Todd Perry (Natasha) of Fort Irwin, CA; and Betsy McLean of Chattanooga, TN and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Edward James Vincent Stack. A memorial service will be held later in the year.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Renee Creighton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Police-involved shooting near the Atlantic City-Ventnor border
-
WATCH: Construction crews prep for the demolition of Trump Plaza
-
Stockton student's background image during Zoom meeting prompts formal complaint
-
Tornado, downed trees, widespread power outages seen across South Jersey as Tropical Storm Isaias batters Northeast
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: Murphy tightens restrictions on indoor gatherings to 25 people
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.