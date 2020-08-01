Crandall, DuQuan William, - 26, of Pleasantville, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Pleasantville. He was born May 4, 1994, in Atlantic City to Angela Ceaser and William Crandall. DuQuan attended Brigantine and Atlantic City school districts. DuQuan is survived by; his parents, Angela Ceaser and William Crandall; one brother, Jalil Ceaser; one sister, Timisha Ceaser; aunts, Annice & Linda Crandall, Jennifer Ceaser, Michelle Carpenter, and Christine Mitchell; uncles, Bryan, Grover Jr. and Arthur Crandall (Gloria); and a host of cousins, family members and special friends who will miss DuQuan dearly. Friends may call from 10 AM until 11 AM on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville. Home Going Services will be held privately for the family. In keeping with Covid-19 restrictions, all are required to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco.

