Coventree, Beatrice Dorothy "Bea", - 66, of Leesburg, FL passed away at Avante Health Center on August 9, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with many illnesses. She was born March 11, 1954, in Ventnor City, NJ. Bea is survived by her dear husband of 38 years, Michael; her sons, Michael (Tara) Coventree of W. Deptford Township, NJ, and Jonathan Coventree of Florida. She was also blessed with her grandchildren, Hank and Kylie. Also, surviving are her brothers, Linden and Bill Wineland along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Wineland. Beatrice loved helping others. That virtue became her career as a registered nurse and her love as a member and Sunday School teacher of Trinity Baptist Church in NJ. She improved her skills by attending and receiving a diploma from Garden State Bible School. She also loved attending the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Bea loved painting pictures and cooking. She will never be forgotten for her thoughtful kindness accentuated by her knowledge, skills, and fun spirit. She has left beautiful memories and will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.