Coventree, Beatrice Dorothy "Bea", - 66, of Leesburg, FL passed away at Avante Health Center on August 9, 2020, after a long and courageous fight with many illnesses. She was born March 11, 1954, in Ventnor City, NJ. Bea is survived by her dear husband of 38 years, Michael; her sons, Michael (Tara) Coventree of W. Deptford Township, NJ, and Jonathan Coventree of Florida. She was also blessed with her grandchildren, Hank and Kylie. Also, surviving are her brothers, Linden and Bill Wineland along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Wineland. Beatrice loved helping others. That virtue became her career as a registered nurse and her love as a member and Sunday School teacher of Trinity Baptist Church in NJ. She improved her skills by attending and receiving a diploma from Garden State Bible School. She also loved attending the First Baptist Church of Leesburg. Bea loved painting pictures and cooking. She will never be forgotten for her thoughtful kindness accentuated by her knowledge, skills, and fun spirit. She has left beautiful memories and will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be left at www.beyersfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Leesburg, FL.

