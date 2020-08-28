Cortellessa, Jane Ann (née Ferguson), - 76, of Brigantine, departed this world peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. Predeceased by her parents William and Bertha Ferguson. Jane is survived by her devoted husband of 56 years: Martin F, her loving sons: Marty (Andrea), Peter (Natale), and Mel (Jodie) and her "perfect" grandchildren: Megan, Marty, Brianna, Ellie, Angelina, and Lacey. Jane grew up in the Chelsea section of Atlantic City where she made numerous lifelong friendships. She met Marty in Atlantic City and started a family in Brigantine. Jane was a homemaker while her children were young, feeding lunch to the boys and their friends as they wreaked havoc throughout the golf course area. As her children aged she worked for the city of Brigantine as a tax clerk for 20 years. Some of her fondest memories were with her extended family the Giacomos and Schreiners. Numerous trips and parties were always enhanced by having Aunt Jane present. Jane's hobbies were her family and friends. She loved hosting the holidays at the house. She was blessed to have the Bunko girls by her side at all times. Trips to Pico with girlfriends, Lake Absegami with the neighborhood families, and Disney with family and grandkids. Jane was also a loyal parishioner to St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. She will be missed dearly by all her friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jane's Life Celebration and viewing on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 6 to 9 PM at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave. Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 1, at 11 AM at St. Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Masks must be worn at the funeral home and church and social distancing protocols will be followed. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to The Center for Family Caregivers, C/O Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ 08224 or the Alzheimer's Association, PO Box 96011 Washington DC, 20090. To share your fondest memory of Jane please visit www.keatesplum.com.
