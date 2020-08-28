Conover, Daniel M. "Danny", - 40, of Galloway, NJ went home to be with his Lord on August 22, 2020. He passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep. Danny grew up in Ventnor Heights and Egg Harbor Township, NJ. He graduated from EHTHS in 1999 where he excelled in football ( # 56 - The Rack) and going on to Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island. Danny worked for Local 623 Carpenters Union and the Ventnor Heights Post Office. Danny loved spending quality time with his family especially during the holidays. Danny's passions were football, cooking, fishing, and watching movies. His favorites were Star Wars and Superman. Above all, the love of his life Stephanie Ross of Galloway, whom he shared it all with, and there two fur babies Nala and Leia. Danny is survived by his loving mother Kimberlee (Buccilli) Romantino and stepfather Marc and three step-siblings Nicolas, Dane, and Gianna Romantino. His only sister Lauren, and nephew Michael Romantino whom he loved dearly. Maternal Grandmother Valentina Floriani of Hammonton, Maternal Grandfather Robert Buccilli Sr. of Galloway, Paternal Grandfather William B. Conover of Somers Point, Aunt Christine Buccilli of Fl. Uncles Robert Buccilli Jr. (Tami) of Hammonton and Michael Buccilli (Kerry) of EHT as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and life long friends. Danny will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Adams Perfect Funeral Home.
