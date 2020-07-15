Collins, Marie, - 92, of Margate, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born on December 11, 1927, in South Philadelphia. She also resided in Lake Park, FL, and North Palm Beach, FL until she moved back to Margate in 1999. She graduated from West Catholic High School and was a member of Holy Trinity Parish. She is survived by her sister Florence Steinmann of Margate, niece Deborah Wolf of Galloway, nephew Gregory Steinmann of Margate, and great-nephew Rich Steinmann. Marie was predeceased by husband Gabe Collins, parents Beatrice and Edward Carruolo, sister Vera Thomas, and nephew Richard Steinmann. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, July 17th at 11AM, at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, in Margate, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

