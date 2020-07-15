Cole, Stephen "Zeppy", - 79, of Atlantic City, passed away on July 3rd, 2020. Born April 2, 1941, in Atlantic City, NJ and lived in Atlantic City. Graduated from Atlantic City High School and was a member of the Cole Brother's Band. Survivors include nephews, Jeffery and Grady Cole; nieces Hanna, Skylar and Natasha Cole, and many good friends. Proceeded in death by his beloved mother Katy, brothers Charles and William (Mimi) Cole and nephew Brandon Cole. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 21st, at 10 AM, at the Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries