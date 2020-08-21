Clayton, Benjamin Daniel, - 33, of Egg Harbor Township, died in an automobile accident in Montana on August 16th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of three years, Kimberley (Boettcher) Clayton. Benjamin was born on May 17th, 1987 in Norfolk, Virginia to Daniel and Kathleen Clayton. He was soon blessed with a little sister, Samantha. Ben grew up in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, where he enjoyed fishing, ice hockey, and most of all, music. Ben was a skilled guitarist, singer, and songwriter, who found expression through crafting melodies and stringing together honest and heartfelt words. Whatever happiness or hardship life offered him, he always found his way by making music with his family or weaving his thoughts into a song, so many of which we will never have the blessing of hearing. He met the love of his life and best friend, Kimberley, in 2016, and on July 15th, 2017 made her his wife. Ben passed during a camping trip, where he and Kim were doing what they loved the most: spending time off-grid in some of the most beautiful places our country has to offer. Benjamin was loved dearly by his grandparents, Dave & Mable Clayton, and John & Edna Henry, as well as many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom meant the world to him. Visitation will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road in Northfield on Monday, August 24th from 10:00-12:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at 12:00 pm for immediate family members only, followed by a graveside service at Zion Cemetery, which will be open to all who wish to attend. Please consider making a donation in his memory to The Children's Music Fund at thecmf.org, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
