Chudnoff, Saul Mayer, - 90, of Linwood, passed away on August 1, 2020. Saul worked for many years as a Warehouse Manager for Byberry State Hospital in Philadelphia, and later a photographer for Trader Magazine. Saul served in the Army during the Korean War. He lived in Northeast Philadelphia, Fort Myers Fl, the Pocono Mountain Region and at Brandall in Linwood NJ. Saul enjoyed photography, computers and traveling with his wife, Katie. A loving husband to Katie Parker Chudnoff (nee Patterson), father and proud Pop-Pop, he will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by their 5 children: Harry DeBenedictis, Michael Chudnoff (Sylvita Stern), Pamela (nee Chudnoff) Engstrom, (Anders), Suzanne (nee DeBenedictis) DeVito (Jay), and David P. DeBenedictis (Carol Hughes); and his grandchildren, Kayla Engstrom, Brandon Chudnoff, Nicholas DeVito, Justus Engstrom, John DeVito, Marcella DeBenedictis, Rein Engstrom, Mario DeBenedictis, and Marisa DeVito. Saul was predeceased by his wife Katie, and sisters Estelle Becker and Alma Chudnoff and granddaughter, Torun Engstrom. A funeral service and interment for both Saul and Katie will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 550 Delsea Dr, Sewell, NJ 08080. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com

To plant a tree in memory of Saul Chudnoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

