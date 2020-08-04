Chudnoff, Saul Mayer, - 90, of Linwood, passed away on August 1, 2020. Saul worked for many years as a Warehouse Manager for Byberry State Hospital in Philadelphia, and later a photographer for Trader Magazine. Saul served in the Army during the Korean War. He lived in Northeast Philadelphia, Fort Myers Fl, the Pocono Mountain Region and at Brandall in Linwood NJ. Saul enjoyed photography, computers and traveling with his wife, Katie. A loving husband to Katie Parker Chudnoff (nee Patterson), father and proud Pop-Pop, he will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by their 5 children: Harry DeBenedictis, Michael Chudnoff (Sylvita Stern), Pamela (nee Chudnoff) Engstrom, (Anders), Suzanne (nee DeBenedictis) DeVito (Jay), and David P. DeBenedictis (Carol Hughes); and his grandchildren, Kayla Engstrom, Brandon Chudnoff, Nicholas DeVito, Justus Engstrom, John DeVito, Marcella DeBenedictis, Rein Engstrom, Mario DeBenedictis, and Marisa DeVito. Saul was predeceased by his wife Katie, and sisters Estelle Becker and Alma Chudnoff and granddaughter, Torun Engstrom. A funeral service and interment for both Saul and Katie will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 550 Delsea Dr, Sewell, NJ 08080. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Most Popular
-
Teachers in Atlantic County call for remote learning to start 2020-21 school year
-
Atlantic City Electric offers career training program leading to full-time career
-
Great white pings off coast of Atlantic City and Ocean City Tuesday morning
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Bellmawr gym owners kick down barricade to reopen
-
Assault on 11-year-old left her with swollen eyes, bite marks, bald patch: Affidavit
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.