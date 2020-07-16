Childers, Margaret (Grant), - 76, of Barnegat, NJ, passed peacefully at home on July 11, 2020. Only recently of Barnegat, Marge had spent most of her adult life in Florida (West Palm Beach area, and later Vero Beach). She enjoyed the warm climate, despite being from Keswick Ridge, New Brunswick, Canada. Born on February 17, 1944, to Gordon and Evelyn (Gordon) Grant, she moved as a young girl with her family to Verona, NJ. She worked as a secretary for many years. In later years, she learned the craft of custom framing of artwork and eventually opened her own frame shop in Vero Beach. Marge was talented at crochet and cross-stitch. Her children have many articles crafted by herhats, scarves, and afghans; and beautiful framed photos and cross-stitch pieces. While proud of her Canadian heritage, Marge was perhaps even more proud to be a naturalized American citizen. Always keen to keep abreast of what was going on in the country, she enjoyed her daily newspaper. After marrying, then separating, and then reuniting in their later years, she and her husband, Jim Childers, finally "got it right" and enjoyed the last several years of Jim's life together. Her companion through many of her later years was also her beloved dog, Maggie. Having survived a brain aneurysm at age 33, to some degree Marge in her later years considered herself lucky to be alive. She valued being able to laugh in life. Marge cherished having her children close to her in her final years, often reflecting on how lucky she was to have them. She leaves behind her loving family: daughter, Karen Longinetti; son, David Longinetti, and wife Marcia; granddaughter, Rebecca; and brother, Richard Grant, and wife Dorene. She is predeceased by her husband, James Childers; and step-grandson, Kevin DeOliveira. A private family memorial will be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be shared at oceancountycremationservice.com.
