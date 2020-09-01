Carroll, Eleanor R., - 93, of Manchester, after a long and blessed life, God peacefully recalled an earthbound angel to be reunited with her beloved husband John and long lost family and friends, to begin her new mission as guardian angel for those she leaves behind. Her legacy of family love, a sincere compassion for all, her gift of friendship, her passion for new places and experiences, and her proud Italian heritage will always be remembered. Born Eleanor Aloisio on October 27th, 1926 in Jersey City NJ, she was the second of 6 children of proud new American citizens, Nicholas and Anna (Somma). Growing up in the Depression, her life was forever shaped early on, from her love of food and cooking, her passion for buying things on "sale ", to her devotion to family. Meeting her husband John, the love of her life, soon after he returned from WW II, she started a new chapter in her life, wife and "mom". Raising 3 children (along with her father and sister) on a modest income, she would often say she "had to rob Peter to pay Paul" to pay the bills, but her children never felt the least bit deprived. She would welcome all into her house, no home was more loving, and her meals for family and friends were legendary. The next chapter started with the births of her grandchildren, and so "nanny" was born. She loved to babysit and feed them all and impart her unique life lessons for them to cherish. In the fall of her life, she moved to a retirement community in Toms River, NJ, and had a home in Florida, where they could escape the winter cold. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and discovered another one of her gifts, going to the pool and making friends out of total strangers. She could meet a person once and remember their whole life history, truly amazing. Finally, towards the winter of her life, she and her husband moved permanently to Florida to enjoy the life they always dreamed about. Still entertaining family and friends, watching her children and grandchildren grow up, and adding great-grandchildren along the way. She was able to go on vacations and cruises, see new places and adventures, meet new friends, and share her life with her husband in comfort. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be surely missed by everyone she touched along her journey. Words cannot do justice to her life. May her life be celebrated and her memories cherished and shared by all. Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband John; her parents; her sister Marie; and her son-in-law Thomas M Holder. She is survived by her daughters Alice Holder and Maureen Carroll-Minton, and son John Carroll Jr (Dale); 7 grandchildren, Melissa (Michael), Jenna(Mat), Jason, Lindsay (Mercy), Josh, Adam(Kevin), and Sarah; 3 great-grandchildren, Jacquelyn, Maddison, and Lucas; and brothers Joseph, Anthony, Alfred (Laura), and sister Rosalie (Peter). Visitation will be 12-2 pm Thursday, Sept. 3rd at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd., Toms River NJ. Entombment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
