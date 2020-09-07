Carralero, Julio " Jules", - 59, of Henderson, Nevada, Julio Carralero Jr. affectionately known to his family and close friends as "Jules" peacefully passed away on August 29th, 2020, at the age of 59 years old. Jules was born on December 10th, 1960, he was the oldest of two children to Hope and Julio Carralero of Absecon, New Jersey and Treasure Island, Florida. Jules and his wife Erlinda were residents of Henderson, Nevada, and for the last 25 years, Jules organized and prepared food to feed the homeless population of Las Vegas on Christmas Day. Jules was an avid Skin diver and loved to dive the Jersey Shore and Lake Meade for many years. Jules enjoyed being with his family and friends at every opportunity. Jules is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Erlinda, his sister Angela Carralero and Brother-in-law Harry Brenner of San Diego and nephew Matthew Brenner, along with many Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles throughout the country along with numerous friends as well as his loving dogs Lucky, Sam, Daisy, and Louis. Jules was a proud Alumni of UNLV Las Vegas and worked his entire Food and Beverage Director career in many fine Casino Hotels in Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Jules was very much loved by many and will be sorely missed by his family in Hawaii and all whose lives he touched in his lifetime. Services to honor Jules are pending due to due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Humane Society of Las Vegas in honor of Jules.
