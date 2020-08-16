Grier (nee El), Tima, - 57, of Richland, NJ, passed away at home on August 2, 2020. Born in Somers Point she was a longtime resident of South Jersey. Tima worked for Westwind Computer Products. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Jeffery Grier and her father, Selmon Grant El. She is survived by three sons, Javan Grier (Emilee), Joel Grier (D'Andria) and Jared Grier (Brittany) , her grandchildren, Jayvian Grier, Anthony Lattimer, Xavier Nieves, Javan Paul Grier Jr. and Hannah Grier, her mother, Regina El, her siblings Grant El (Cynthia), Vermell El (Sam-deceased), Raymond Lewis (Betty), Sadui El (Katrina), Barata El (Elizabeth) and Faisal El (Crystal), A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers family requests donations can be directed to Jeff and Tima's church, Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037 , via check or cash app address: $jimmchurch. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries