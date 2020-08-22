Carmela, Vasta, - 76, of High Bridge, NJ, Carmela Pauline Vasta, age 76, of High Bridge, NJ passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at home. She was born on September 2, 1943 in Manville, NJ. She spent her entire life in New Jersey, with much of her teaching in South Jersey before moving to High Bridge, NJ in 2009 after retirement. She was the daughter of the late John and Concetta Buda Vasta. She was a graduate of Rutgers University, where she earned her undergraduate degree. She went on to graduate from Rowan University with her Masters Degree. She spent her career as a teacher. For years she taught French at Pinelands Regional High School in Little Egg Harbor, NJ and eventually became Assistant Superintendent of Buena Vista School Districts in Buena, NJ. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Carmela loved reading, baking and she enjoyed her plants. Survivors include one son; John Robert Harford and his partner Diana Risel of New Hope, PA. One sister; Joann Vasta of Washington, NJ, as well as her nieces Denise and Debbie and grand Nephew Nicholas. She is survived by many other beloved family members and friends. Predeceased by one sister; Mary Fullan. At Carmela's request, all services will be private. Arrangements by Naughright-Scarponi Funeral Home in High Bridge, NJ. Memorials can be made in Carmela's name to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.
To plant a tree in memory of Vasta Carmela as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
