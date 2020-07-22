Caporale, Dorothy Pegolotti, - 85, of Mizpah, passed away on July 21st surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Vineland, New Jersey on September 5, 1934, to Joseph and Elizabeth Pegolotti, the first of three girls. Dorothy attended the local schools until she transferred to Sacred Heart High School where she graduated in 1952. Growing up, Dorothy enjoyed going to the beach with her many friends, and to the Boardwalk in Atlantic City with her family on Easter Sunday wearing their finest new bonnets. Upon graduation, Dorothy started to work as a teller at Minotola National Bank in Minotola, New Jersey. She remained employed by the bank for 45 years and retired as Vice President of Operations. Dorothy enjoyed all her many friends and eventually started to go to dances at Almonesson Ballroom, where she met a handsome gentleman that swept her off her dancing feet. Eugene Caporale was from Hammonton, New Jersey and they continued to spend their dating years making new friendships that lasted throughout their lives. They were married on May 18, 1957, and spent 60 wonderful years together until Gene's death in 2018. Dorothy and Gene raised three beautiful children and enjoyed many family events traveling and supporting the activities of their children. Dorothy, Gene, and their family were active with Saint Marys School in East Vineland, Saint Augustine's Prep School in Richland, and Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield. Dorothy is preceded by her parents, and their oldest son Eugene Caporale. Left to cherish with fond memories are her children Rebecca (Jim) Garofalo, and their youngest son Joseph (Debbie), their 4 grandchildren, Joseph (Heather) Garofalo, Nicholas, Dominic, and Joseph Caporale, one great-grandson James Garofalo and two sisters Francis (Angelo) Capizola from Mizpah and Barbara Pegolotti Boakes from Mays Landing. Dorothy will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews and special friends, especially her caretaker Joann Britton. Special thanks to Eleanor Brice, Baker Place, and Inspira Hospice for their caring generosity. Mass will take place at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 4680 Dante Ave, Vineland at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24th with burial at St Mary's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if you so desire, donations may be made to Padre Pio Parish, St Augustine Prep, or Our Lady of Mercy Academy. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
