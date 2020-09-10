Capelli (nee Mottola), Arlene M. "Bunny", - 83, of Hammonton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. She was the owner of Arlene's Dress Shop in Hammonton for many years. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony "Buddy" Capelli. She is survived by two sons, Michael L. Capelli (Angela) and David J. Capelli, two grandchildren, Anthony Capelli (Jacinta Wright), and Rosalina Capelli, and her longtime companion, Bob Hitman. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Victory Bible Church at the above address. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
Bryce Harper says: "Don't talk to me like I'm a 5-year-old."
-
Gov. Murphy bans smoking indoors at casinos
-
Report: Pagans beat Wildwood landlord, bar owner as membership continues to grow
-
Gas leak causes Hamilton Township Walmart to close
-
No change in school plans for Hammonton, but teachers express concerns
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
Michael Angelos Classic Painting We take pride in our work! Interior & Exterior Painting…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.