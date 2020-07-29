Callaway-Kelly, Sharon Denise, - 64, of Pleasantville, NJ, turned in her many hats for a Crown of Glory on July 24, 2020. Sharon was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Edward Kelly, Sr. and Josephine Beard. She was a native of Atlantic City, NJ, and educated in the Atlantic City Public School system. At the time of her death, she was an Administrative Secretary with Atlantic County Government. She performed her duties with grace and dignity for 40 years. She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted husband, Michael Callaway; parents, Edward E. Kelly, Sr. and Josephine Brown; her loving children, James Kelly (Miranda), TiAndre Kelly, Nia-Malikia Smith (Omar), and Roddy James (Domaniche); God-sent son, Jermaine Snead (Kia); brothers, Edward Kelly, Jr., Lucius and Shawn Brown; sisters, Sandra Beard, Dawn Brown, and Angela Singleton; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one Godchild, Nya Callaway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be 1PM, Friday, July 31, 2020, Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
After 85 years, an Ocean City bike shop is closing its doors
-
State Police describe 'melee' on Tropicana casino floor that ended with 3 stabbings, robbery
-
3 stabbed on Tropicana casino floor early Monday, four arrested
-
Borgata is back, last Atlantic City casino to reopen
-
'Nothing has really changed': South Jersey protests continue with Cape May demonstration
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Looking to buy or sell a property in 2020 ? CALL GARY SIMMENS FOR RESULTS Direct: 609-338-13…
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.