Callaway-Kelly, Sharon Denise, - 64, of Pleasantville, NJ, turned in her many hats for a Crown of Glory on July 24, 2020. Sharon was born in Atlantic City, NJ to Edward Kelly, Sr. and Josephine Beard. She was a native of Atlantic City, NJ, and educated in the Atlantic City Public School system. At the time of her death, she was an Administrative Secretary with Atlantic County Government. She performed her duties with grace and dignity for 40 years. She leaves to cherish her memory: devoted husband, Michael Callaway; parents, Edward E. Kelly, Sr. and Josephine Brown; her loving children, James Kelly (Miranda), TiAndre Kelly, Nia-Malikia Smith (Omar), and Roddy James (Domaniche); God-sent son, Jermaine Snead (Kia); brothers, Edward Kelly, Jr., Lucius and Shawn Brown; sisters, Sandra Beard, Dawn Brown, and Angela Singleton; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; one Godchild, Nya Callaway; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be 1PM, Friday, July 31, 2020, Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

