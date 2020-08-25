Buzby, Joanne T. (nee Bauer), - 70, of Seaville, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was a lifetime Upper Township, NJ resident. Mrs. Buzby worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Lutheran Home in Ocean View, NJ for 20 years retiring in 1999. Surviving are her husband, Joseph T. Buzby, Jr. two children, Joseph T. Buzby, III (Jennifer) of Estell Manor, NJ, Jeffrey D. Buzby of Ocean View, NJ, two grandchildren, Joseph T. Buzby, IV, and James E. Buzby both of Estell Manor, NJ and a brother, Joseph M. Bauer of Seaville, NJ. Her Funeral Service will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

