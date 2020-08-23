Bubeck, Carol S., - 81, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mount Holly, NJ she was the loving daughter of the late Henry and Inez (Weeks) Siefert. She was the devoted wife of the late William R. Bubeck whom she loved dearly. Carol was a Hammonton High School Graduate, class of 1957. Carol worked as a school board administrator for Mullica Twp. For over 30 years. She was a member of Weeks Town Methodist Church. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Donna Bubeck companion of Domnick Sinatra, son; Ward (Cathy) Bubeck, grandson; Jason (Sona) Barrow, great-grandson; Jayden Barrow, great-granddaughter; Giana Barrow, sister; Henrietta Hyer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Shirley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Carol's Life Celebration Memorial Service on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11 am at the Weekstown Community Church, 5719 Pleasant Mills Road, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Serenity Hospice of New Jersey, 56 Georgetown Road, Fieldsboro, NJ 08505. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Carol, please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
