Browne, Robert P. (Bobby), Jr., - 55, of Atlantic City, slipped quietly away on August 3, 2020. Born in Somers Point, NJ on March 21, 1965, to Penelope and Robert Browne Sr. He spent his early years in Ocean City, NJ moving to Egg Harbor Township in 1971. As a high school student and young adult, Bobby was employed by Thrift Drugs, Bradlees, and Sears Automotive Center in Egg Harbor Township. A graduate of Absegami High School class of 1983. He went on to pursue a career in the casino industry as a dealer for over twenty years. Because of his love for basketball, Bobby was MVP of showboat casino basketball team, winning the casino basketball championship in 1996. He was also a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He was a shift manager at Wawa and lastly employed as a store manager at Family Dollar. He was predeceased by his father Robert Browne, Sr., maternal great-grandmother Pauline Pineset, and his maternal grandparents Clarence and Carrie Buck of Ocean City, NJ, special aunt, Della Hawkins, of Camden, NJ. He is survived by his mother Penelope Browne, of Egg Harbor Township NJ, his sister Renee Browne (Tim) of Mays Landing NJ, his daughter Nicole Caruso (Eddie) of Galloway NJ, his first love Antoinette Caruso of Galloway NJ, his grandchildren Aaliyah and Aamere McKethan of Galloway NJ, and special aunt, Ann Newell of Pennsauken NJ, his nephews and nieces, Jamil, Janee, Jazmin, Jayden, and Jayda. His close fun loving cousins, Nadine, Sandra, Arnold, Victor, Jherika, Jabree, Bryan, and AJ. Special friends, Tyrone Holloway, Samantha Valentin, Mary Laing, Christina Martinez, and Antoinette Centeno. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and host of friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15th, at 10:00 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, 2301 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
