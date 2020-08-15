Brown, Thomas, - 27, of Galloway, The world lost a loving soul on August 6, 2020. Tom was the kind of guy who would always be there to help in a time of need willing to lend an ear, a tool, or a hand (as long as you had a cold Guinness to offer). He truly took pride in solving problems on his own and working hard with his hands to achieve his goals. Tommy was born on December 13, 1992, just in time to make sure his sister had to share a birthday cake the rest of her life. Tom was our son, our brother, our nephew, our cousin, our loved one. Anyone who encountered him would be ready for a grizzly-like bear hug and one of his famous "Tommy-isms". Thomas leaves this Earth in the hearts of his mother Kathryn, his father Kevin, sisters Jaime and Jessica, Kathie's fiancé Dale and many uncles, aunts, and cousins. We will always remember his big laugh, his gentle way, and his warm hugs. Tommy is resting in the loving care of his grandparents Angela Gazzara, Stephen Mazzeo, and Catherine and Thomas Brown. At this time we will hold a family-only private memorial please know we appreciate all the love and support we have received from friends both old and new. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Sadly Thomas has left our physical presence but we encourage everyone to keep his memory alive by appreciating nature the way he did: by kayaking, fishing, crabbing, camping, or simply taking the time to watch a summer thunderstorm. The only thing we can say is that the fish in this world are much safer now. Rest easy, TBlazer. Rest easy son.
