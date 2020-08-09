Brown, Howard Hamilton, Jr., - 95, of Corbin City, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2020, Born in Dennisville NJ in 1924 he graduated from Middle Township High School in 1943. Upon graduation, he entered the US Navy. After receiving recruit and pre-commission training he was assigned to the USS MANLOVE DE 36 and served three years in the Pacific Theater. The Manlove and crew were engaged in five major battles and credited with sinking the Japanese submarine 1-32. During the Okinawa campaign while engaged in fighting off attacks by enemy aircraft the Manlove was strafed and damaged by an exploding Kamikaze. Shortly after the ship and crew were ordered to return to the United States to be inactivated and decommissioned. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy he received a Letter of Commendation from then Secretary of the Navy James Forestal for his part in these actions. He was also recipient of a Navy Commendation medal, along with other awards, which included a Combat Action medal w/silver star, Asiatic Pacific medal w/silver star, American Defense, Victory medal, and the N.J Veterans Combat action medal. After retiring to civilian life he was successful in establishing the Dennis Vol. Fire Co. For the next 10 years, he was employed by the Stowman Shipbuilding Corporation. Dorchester, N.J. and thereafter employed by N.J. Division of Fish & Game, as a Marine Conservation Officer. He later transferred to the N.J. State Police Marine Bureau, where he held the rank of Sergeant until retirement. As a certified FBI Police Firearms Instructor, he served in training sessions with both County and State Officers. He attended Stockton College and participated in the Criminal Justice Program. His favorite things were the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and a morning coffee with his friends. Helping others was his top priority. He was a life member of the N.J. State P.B.A. and a member of other organizations which included, South Jersey Investigators Assoc. Life member VFW Post 6257 Belleplain, N.J., Star Lodge # 65 F&AM Tuckahoe, NJ, Knights of Pythias State Lodge # 200 Domain of NJ. Howard was preceded in death by his wife Marie T. Brown (nee Pail) and his son Kerry Brown. He is survived by his daughter Karen (Ken) Ware; a daughter-in-law Shauna Brown; three grandchildren, Mark Stainthorpe Jr., Allison (David) VanVorst, and Timothy (Erin) Brown; and two great-grandchildren David Henry and James VanVorst. Funeral Services will be held 11 am on Wednesday Aught 12, 2020 at the Langley-Loveland Funeral Home, 2315 Route 50, Tuckahoe, NJ where a viewing will be held from 10 to 11 AM. Burial will be at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to NJ Veterans Memorial Home, 524 Northwest Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360
