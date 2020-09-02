Broussard, Ida "Sandy" Lee, - 78, of Port Republic, NJ, a loving mother of six children, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Ida was born on June 23, 1942, in Lake Charles, LA to Thomas Carl Sanders and Bertha Louise (Smith) Sanders. She had a passion for dancing and as a young girl, dreamed of dancing professionally. Ida was an adventurous individual and lived life to the fullest. Her adventures led her to Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, and Texas where over the years she fell in love and married Darnell Broussard, John Block, Joseph Wise, Richard Biesezak, and John Hocut. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and knitting. She was known for her generous nature, mischievous grin, and love of life. Ida was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Bertha, her husband, Darnell Joseph Broussard, and her siblings; Thomas Walter Sanders, Carroll Sue (Sanders) Stopple, and Jerry Leon Sanders. She was survived by her six children; John A. Block, Jr., Carla C. Block-Ropiecki, and Jack C. Block who reside in Atlantic County, New Jersey, Rusty J.L. Putz in Melbourne, FL., Joseph I.L. Wise, and Dwayne M.T. Wise in Lake Charles, LA., in addition to her grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ida wished to forgo traditional services and have her ashes interred in Fields, Louisiana with her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home of Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.