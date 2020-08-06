Broadley, Caren Clark, - age 63, of Ocean City, passed away on Sunday August 2nd after a short illness surrounded by her immediate family and dear friends. Born in Philadelphia, her family moved to Ocean City when she was very young. She is a graduate of Ocean City High School and was part of the cheerleading squad. Caren pursued her love of caring for people and was accepted into Widener University's nursing program. Upon graduating she became an emergency room nurse at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Caren was fiercely devoted to her family and friends. She was an active member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church where she did many activities at the church as well as mission work in the Dominican Republic. She also received her training to be a child advocate through CASA and took several neighborhood children under her wing. Caren loved spending time with her daughters, going to the beach in the summer, skiing with her family in the winter and just sitting with a friend on her porch with her beloved dog Bean. She will always be remembered for her caring nature, her infectious laugh, amazing sense of humor and always having time to listen to a friend. She is loved and will be dearly missed by all of us. Caren is survived by her two daughters Keri "Paige" Broadley, Taylor Broadley (Chris Curran), the father of her children Brian Broadley, and her niece Lisa Stem. Also surviving are her siblings Barbara Clark-Szilagyi and her husband Edmund, Richard Clark and his wife Catherine, and Robert Clark; as well as Brian's sisters Doris, Beth, and Nancy. Caren was preceded in her death by her parents, Clifford & Dorothy Clark, as well as Gam & Betty Broadley. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from The Ocean City Tabernacle, 550 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of service. Livestream of the funeral service will be available at 11 am at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com. Burial is private. Memorials may be given to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 501 E Eighth St, Ocean City, NJ 08226. https://www.makingwaves.church/ For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
