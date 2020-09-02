Bright, Robert E., - 63, of Pleasantville, was born on March 6, 1957, in Atlantic City, NJ. Predeceased by his father, Benjamin Bright, stepfathers Edward Wyatt, and Douglas Greene. Survived by his loving mother Roberta Elam Greene, and brothers Monty Elam, Nathaniel Wyatt, sister Melinda Brathwaite. He leaves to cherish his seven children, 14 grandchildren, and three siblings. Services will be held at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ, on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 10 until the time of service at 11am. Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
