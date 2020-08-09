Breitinger, Paul, - 68, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020, in St. Augustine, Florida after a courageous battle with cancer. Before moving to Florida, Paul resided in Ocean City with his family, while working his own carpentry business, Calvary Construction. Paul was a pastor at Living Waters Church for four years and a huge part of the surfing community. He also went on three mission trips to Haiti and Trinidad building churches and orphanages. After raising their family, Paul and Kevan started a second line of work as mosaic artists doing art festivals. Paul always looked on the Breit-side of life, pouring his heart and soul into his family and community. Paul is predeceased by his son Zachary, father Allen, and sister Betsy. He is survived by his loving wife Kevan; sons, Jesse and Jacob; daughter, Rachel Boykin (Stephen); two grandsons, Joseph and Lucas Boykin and a granddaughter, Stella Breitinger. He is also survived by his mother, Stella Lou; sisters, Susan Gormley (Greg), Kathy Thomas (Bob), Pam Smith (Craig), Amy Bell (Mike), and brothers, Peter and Joseph (Adrienne) as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Paul lived a beautiful and intentional life, modeling grace, generosity, and kindness at every opportunity. In memory of Paul, donations can be made to the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 149, Somers Point, New Jersey, 08244 (thedrcf.org) or perform an act of kindness in honor of him. A private family celebration will be planned at a later date.
