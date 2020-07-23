Borten, Harold L., - 95, of Atlantic City, on July 22, 2020. Beloved Husband of the late Sonya (nee Tilles) and Pearl (nee Winthrop) Kahan; Loving father of Harry (Karen) Borten, Diane (Reuben) Romirowsky, Margo Borten; Loving stepfather of Barry (Susan) Kahan and Judy Sander; Dear brother of Marvin Borten; Devoted grandfather of Alex (Kelly), Ian, Shai (Abigail), Aliza (Sam), Dillon, Leland, Sunny, Arin, Andrew, Sarah, and Abbe (Shane). Adoring great-grandfather of Ilan, Ezra, Kira, Aspen, and Nessa. Services and interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or Temple Emanuel of Woodcliff Lakes, NJ www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

