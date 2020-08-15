Borek, Bryan Sinclair, - 32, of Vineland, On August 8, 2020, Bryan Sinclair Borek beloved son, brother, partner, uncle, and friend, died suddenly after battling a chronic disease. Bryan was born on November 16, 1987, in Washington Township and lived in Mt. Ephraim, NJ. He attended Mary Bray Elementary School. He moved with his family to Vineland in 1999 and attended Rossi Elementary before his acceptance to St. Augustine College Preparatory School in Richland, NJ where he had received a four-year Tom Fabietti Scholarship. After high school, he attended Ursinus College (Collegeville, PA) where he earned a degree in Business Administration, pledged Delta Pi Sigma Fraternity, and loved playing football for the Bears. After college, he worked in Sales for several years before joining Northwestern Mutual. If you knew Bryan, he knew how much he loved to help people; working in Financial Planning gave him that opportunity. Bryan was also committed to fitness and health and was dedicated to working out and coaching others to take care of themselves. He ran fitness classes and posted his workout plans to social media to share with others. Bryan was a ray of light in the lives of many. He is survived by Steven and Michele Borek; his brother, Justin (wife Antonia, nephew Loton Lawrence); Kim Guiseppi (partner James Wicker); fiancé, Ashley Adams. Other beloved family members include aunts and uncles, Mike Nathan, Tony Kimsal, Harold and Chris Borek; cousins, Rachel Jankowitz (husband Brian), Amy Enck (husband Will), Adam Borek, Mark and Kim Nathan (cousins Tyler and Blake), Mike Borek, wife Sue, cousins Michael John (Amy), James (Sara), Kathy Mayfield-Coffey, cousins James (Amy), Jason, Cynthia and Joe Stevens, Jeff Borek (partner Priscilla, cousins Jordan and Nick), Suzanne Borek Childers (recently deceased husband Tom). Bryan belonged to several families. We invite you to share in the celebration of his life at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, on Monday, August 17, 2020, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 10am to 11am followed by a Memorial Celebration at 11am. Burial will be private. We will be adhering to safe practices in compliance with NJ Covid19 guidance; please wear your mask. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to honor Bryan with a donation to any of the following organizations: St. Augustine Prep High School, Ursinus College, or Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
