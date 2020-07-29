Booth, Alice, - 74, of Linwood, New Jersey went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 25th. Alice was born in Atlantic City and spent her childhood growing up in West Atlantic City with her sister Catherine. A graduate of Oakcrest High School, Alice met Ron, the man she would spend all her days with. Alice became an educator in South Jersey, spending most of her teaching career at Egg Harbor Township High School. She was a fixture at the MRA in Linwood where she loved the interaction with people and being able to give kids the shuffleboard equipment for just a simple 25 cent deposit. In Linwood, Alice was a long time member of Central United Methodist Church. Alice loved her home in North Port, Florida. She found a home at the Trinity-United Methodist Church where she was the Lay Leader. Alice always stayed involved wherever she was and will be missed by those who knew her. Alice is predeceased by her mother and father Alice and John Cowan. Alice is survived by her husband of 53 years Ron, her sister Catherine, her sons JJ (Kirsten) and Brian (Tara) and her seven grandchildren Brandon, Mollie, Skylor, Kyle, Rileigh, Sydney and Claudia. A viewing will be held from 5-8pm on Friday, July 31st at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Church Service at Central United Methodist Church at 3pm on Saturday for immediate family and invited guests. The service will be streamed on the Central United Methodist Church's website. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

