Boninfante, Rose L. (nee Lemma), - 94, of Seaville, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she lived most of her life in South Philadelphia. The daughter of the late Leonard and Anna (nee Trolio), Rose was baptized at St. Rita's, married at Epiphany of our Lord, and lived in Saint Monica's Parish for over thirty years before moving to New Jersey. She was a devout Catholic who prayed her rosary and would tell stories of walking to mass, even in the snow, each day before school. She was a hairdresser by trade, but took pride in being a stay at home wife, mother and caregiver. Rose was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 63 years, Roland Peter Boninfante, who she loved and missed every day until the day she died. She leaves her devoted daughter, Lenora Boninfante Kodytek, "Son"-in-law Jeffrey, granddaughters Kristine Ann and Cynthia Rose Kodytek who loved her and cared for her in their home for the past seven years. Her granddaughter Jennifer Lauren Boninfante and Nick Bargas and great grandsons Anthony Boninfante and Nicholas Bargas; her sons Roland P. Boninfante, Jr. (Margaret), Damian Boninfante (Christa), daughter Anna Marie Gronczniak (Donald), grandsons Joseph (Lauren), Michael (Jen), Damian and Stephen Boninfante, sister Reda Marella, brother-in-law Salvatore Faillace, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Mae Lemma and Theresa Faillace, brother Nicholas Lemma, and grandson Roland Boninfante. Rose enjoyed crocheting, watching her stories and the gameshow network on TV and visiting the casino. But the most important thing to Rose was caring for her family and helping others in need. She will be sadly missed. Friends may call Thursday morning from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Burial will be private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
