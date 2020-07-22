Boney, Sarah J., - 97, of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully while residing at the Health Center at Galloway. She was born and raised in Atlantic City living in the Inlet with her parents, John and Angelina Calcerano. Upon her marriage to the love of her life, Richie, Sarah moved to Pleasantville bringing her father and three young siblings with her. During her long life, Sarah worked at NAFEC for 21 years. She enjoyed family events, traveling and shopping with her friends, and lunch with the "girls". Sarah loved to dance and do things that were fun. Sarah is predeceased by her husband Richard Boney, her parents, and siblings John Calcerano, Rose Wachter, and Victor Calcerano. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Sarah's visitation on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am with a service to follow at 11 am at the Adams Perfect Funeral Home, located at 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Community Food Bank of NJ. donorservices@cfbnj.org
