Boney, Marion B. (Millar), - 89, of Absecon, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Marion, affectionately known as "Ticket," was born in Atlantic City, NJ on August 22, 1930, and was raised in Absecon by her parents, Marion & David J. Millar, along with her 6 siblings. Marion was predeceased by her devoted husband David, whom we know welcomed her into heaven with open arms and music playing. Marion was a proud graduate of the Pleasantville High School Class of '48, organizing and hosting many class reunions in her backyard garden oasis, where she and Dave had built walls with stones collected from all over the South Jersey area. Over the years, Marion enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events, including swimming, baseball, football, basketball, field hockey, crew, and lacrosse. Marion loved to cook, and was famous for her "Sunday Italian dinners" at high noon, where everyone was welcome, and no one was turned away. After accompanying Dave on a work trip, Marion caught the travel bug and began to organize trips of her own to many different places, including: Las Vegas, Ireland, Italy, Hawaii, and Connecticut. Marion spent countless hours working in her yard; planting flowers, building walls, painting decor, mowing the lawn, and even cutting down trees up until last summer. From an early age, Marion was a "Beach Babe" and could be caught riding the waves on her boogie board well into her 80s. Some of her favorite things to do included playing bingo, visiting friends, working on puzzles, and playing the penny slots. Marion was a founding member and active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, and a member of the Ladies Invitational Bluefish Tournament Committee, where she fished and helped raise thousands of dollars to fight breast cancer. But Marion's greatest joy was raising her seven children and grandchildren, and spending time telling stories to family and friends. Her stories about growing up in Absecon and the Atlantic City area are legendary, and she was proud to share them along with the old photos she kept safe over the years. Along with her husband Dave, and her parents, Marion was also predeceased by her siblings: David Millar, Deborah Kelly, Marilyn Harvat, Dorothy Chesney, and Donald Millar. She is survived by her seven children; David (Debbie) Boney, Barbara (Tom) Gates, Sandra (John) Bonthron, Samuel (Denise) Boney, Michael (Lisa) Boney, Christina (Glen) Favre, and Maria (Dean) Moilanen; 17 beloved grandchildren: Billy, Heather, Tommy, Jason, Hunter, Sarah, Noelle, Sam, Tyler, Hunter, Shelby, Bret, Jake, Kelsey, Sandra, Devan, and Dean; 2 great-grandchildren: Paige and Jacob; along with her dear cousin, Harry (Rita) Schmoll; and many nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. Marion is also survived by her sister Magdalen Mohn. Due to the current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the amazing nurses and care from AtlantiCare Hospice and Meadowview Rehabilitation Center. In memory of our beloved mother, please plant something in your own garden, or donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Seton, 591 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
