Bock, William A., - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, losing his battle with AML. Bill was born 3/15/1959 in Millington, TN, and was raised in Hatboro, PA where he graduated from Upper Moreland High School, soon after he relocated to South Jersey. Bill worked 20 years with Western Pest Control and then most recently, 18 years with Egg Harbor Township Public Works. Bill was a former chapter President of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, GWRRA, and loved soccer and hockey. Bill was an avid Flyers fan and played, coached, and watched soccer; he was a season ticket holder for the Phila. Union. Bill was a devoted husband, father, and son. Bill is survived by his wife Judy, son Joe, his Mom Nancy along with his Aunt Judy, his Uncle Alan as well as relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his Dad, Norman Bock. Memorial contributions may be given, in lieu of flowers, to a youth soccer organization of your choice. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4th, from 1-2pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221, with a service following at 2pm. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
