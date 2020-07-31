Blyth, Robert C., - 87, of Galloway, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Bob was born September 7, 1932, in Fanwood, NJ. He is a graduate of Upsala College with a degree in chemistry. He was employed by Glaxo Smith Kline Pharmaceuticals located in Piscataway, NJ for 30 years and was on the team that developed the antibiotic amoxicillin. Bob also served in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife Edwina Ransom of 65 years. In addition to his wife Edwina, he is survived by his sister Dorothy B. McDowell of Toms River, his son Scott, daughter Cheryl, grandsons Stephen and Mathew along with nieces Kelly & Holly. Bob was predeceased by daughter Pam; his sister Shirley; and parents Lillian Ellison and Robert Blyth. During his nearly 30 years of retirement, he moved to Brigantine, NJ, where he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and rooting for his favorite sports teams. There will be a ceremony from 11am-12pm Sunday, August 2nd at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Rd, Northfield, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Bob to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
