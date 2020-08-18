Black, Rose R., - 93, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia and summered in Cape May Co since 1972 and moved here permanently in 1990. Rose had worked for Bryn Mawr Trust Co. and Lit Brothers in Philadelphia. Rose enjoyed her home and her dogs. Besides listening to Frank Sinatra, she also enjoyed watching golf, soap operas, and Blue Blood. Rose is predeceased by her husband Robert (2010) and brother Dominick Leone (1971). She is survived by her sister Rita Hill and brother-in-law Donald Rane of Springfield, PA; a sister-in-law Maryanne Black and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. John Neumann Parish/St John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N. Cape May. A viewing will be held on Friday from 9:15am to 10:15am at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cape May Co. Animal Shelter, DN501B, 110 Shelter Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
