Bird, Chelsea Noelle, - 20, of Sewell, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2020, at the young age of 20. Chelsea is survived by her parents, Ryan Bird (Jessica) and Danielle (Dave Wintheim), her 2 older brothers, Joshua & Michael, 2 little sisters, Dylan & Talula, her Grandparents, Craig Bird and Dan & Barbara Martinson along with countless aunts, uncles & cousins. Chelsea was preceded in death by her Babba, Debra Bird, & Uncle Joey Martinson. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, from 4-7 at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ 08223. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey at https://cfbnj.org/ For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
