Biggs, Nelson Owen, - 52, of Vineland, formally of Connersville, IN and North Wildwood, NJ passed away August 8, 2020, at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home (NJVMH) in Vineland, NJ after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of NJVMH Honor Circle for their years of compassion and care for Nelson. Nelson was born July 27, 1968, in Connersville, IN to Lena (Isaacs) Showalter and Robert Biggs. He graduated from Connersville High School in 1986 and went on to serve honorably in the United States Coast Guard until 2006 when he retired due to health reasons. He will be best remembered for his love and passion for all things music, an appreciation and love passed on to and shared with his children. He is survived by his spouse, Susan (Porter) Biggs; his daughter, Roxanne Biggs; his son, Geddy Biggs; grandson, Peart Biggs; his mother, Lena Showalter and brothers, Aaron and Darrin Biggs, as well as several nieces, a nephew and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Biggs; brother, Jason Biggs, and stepfather, Danny Showalter. Donations can be made in Nelson's memory to Huntington's Disease Society of America at HDSA.org or to the New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home Activities Fund, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Nelson was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend and will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. As per his wishes, there will be no formal funeral services and his interment will be private. Also, per his wishes, family and friends are encouraged to get together to exchange stories and memories, put on their favorite music and turn it up to eleven. That is a remembrance he would appreciate. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
