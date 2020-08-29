Betz, Leona Catanoso, - of Wildwood Crest, the last of a large family that left its mark on Cape May County, died peacefully on Aug. 26 at her home in Wildwood Crest. She was 101 six weeks shy of 102. Betz was born in Philadelphia to immigrants from southern Italy, Carmelo Catanoso, and Caterina Foti Catanoso. Ironically, her life was bookended by two pandemics, both of which she escaped the influenza pandemic of 1918 in the year of her birth and the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 in the year of her death. In October 2018, in good health and sharp mind, Betz arrived at the Stone Harbor Golf Club to celebrate her 100th birthday with scores of family and friends from throughout her life. Hearing the cheers and applause of all those waiting outside to greet her, she smiled broadly and said, "I feel like a movie star!" Betz was the fourth of nine children and moved with her family to 18th Street and New York Avenue in North Wildwood in the late 1920s. Her father opened the first Italian-American grocery store on Five Mile Island, and her family lived above the store. She worked there as a girl, as did her siblings. She witnessed and experienced so much history during her lifetime, none more formative than World War II. She lost her father to a heart attack in 1941, the year the U.S. entered the war. She endured the war years with her mother and sisters Bessie, Elizabeth, and Mary, as three of her brothers Anthony (who was mayor of North Wildwood for 27 years), Charles and Joseph served overseas and returned home safely. Her brother Leonard, her closest friend until his death at age 94 in 2015, was in officer training in the Southeastern United States as the war ended in 1945. Her youngest brother, Peter, served in the Korean War. Each of her brothers at one time or another ran successful businesses in Cape May County over the generations, mostly in the Wildwoods. Betz, however, held just one job in a career of her own. Smart, industrious, and curious, she dreamed of going to college. But there was no extra money in a modest household of nine children, two parents, and two elderly grandparents from Calabria, Italy, who didn't speak English. Instead, she graduated from Wildwood High School in 1936. Not long after, she took a job she would keep more than 40 years, her entire working life. She was secretary to the principal at Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood. That is where she and her siblings had also graduated from the ninth grade. She became an indispensable force for public education in North Wildwood and was always a close confidante and unofficial academic and disciplinary advisor to a string of principals, her favorite being the highly respected J. Elwood Chester. Education and history were always passions in her life. While she married relatively late in 1964, she married an educator George "Buzz" Betz, a Duke University graduate who taught chemistry at Wildwood High School for decades. He also supervised the lifeguards in Wildwood Crest for many years, and died in 2003. The couple didn't have any children, but she was particularly close to her nearly two dozen nieces and nephews, many of whom passed through the halls of Margaret Mace, nearly all of whom survive her along with their families. Betz was an active member of the old Wildwood Civic Club for many years, and even outfitted a second-floor room in the club's Atlantic Avenue Victorian house with her husband's furniture and memorabilia. She was equally supportive of the Historic Cold Spring Village, serving on its board and reveling in sharing details about the history of Cape May County. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 US Highway 9, Cape May, NJ 08204. A Catholic Mass will be said on Thursday, Sept. 3, at The Assumption Church on 7100 Seaview Ave., Wildwood Crest, at 11 a.m. Those attending are required to wear a mask. Interment will be in Cold Spring Presbyterian Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
