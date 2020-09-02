Berenato, Henry J., Jr., - 76, of Hammonton, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born and raised in Hammonton. Henry was a graduate of Hammonton High School and attended Temple University. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Henry was a Lifetime Member of the American Legion F.A. Funston Post 186 in Hammonton. He was predeceased by his mother, Susie Berenato, his infant brother Dominic Berenato and his father Henry Berenato. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Berenato; his three brothers and their spouses, Joseph A. and Barbara Berenato, John and Patti Berenato; Anthony and Pat Berenato; his sister, Mary Joan Wyatt (Steve Gruszkowski); his stepmother, Rose Berenato all of Hammonton, his companion, Agnes Spotts, and several nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 9:00 am - 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St. Hammonton, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Henry's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

