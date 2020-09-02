Bell, Catherine C. (Duberson), - 63, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 28, 2020. Cathy was born on April 23rd,1957 to William and Carol Duberson, the only girl among five brothers. Cathy graduated from Absegami High School in 1975, the same year she began dating Keith. Cathy and Keith spent years working and traveling before marrying in 1979. They settled in Egg Harbor Township to raise their two children near Cathy's family. Cathy and Keith owned and operated Bell Custom Cabinetry together for 35 years. Bell Point Farm was started to pass on their love of animals to their children. Cathy embraced a life of service. She was a 4-H leader for many years, not only with the equestrian program but with all types of clubs and events. After their retirement, Cathy and Keith spent several years traveling the country in their RV with their dog. During their travels, Cathy enjoyed bird watching and canoeing. Cathy was very talented and had several creative hobbies including painting, sewing, crocheting, and fiber crafts. Several children were christened in the gowns that Cathy made. Cathy was well known for her open heart and welcoming spirit. Her home and heart were open to all who entered. Cathy was preceded in death by her father William, her mother Carol, her Aunt Barbara, her brother Russell, and her dog Annie. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Keith, her daughters Katrina Quigley (Steven) and Melissa MacLane (Michael), her nephew Kenneth, and her grandchildren Steven, Dillion, and Lillian, as well as her four brothers. She also had two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Mason, and her dog Piper. Cathy will also be remembered by the many people she folded into her flock. A memorial service will be held on September 4th, 2020, at Adams- Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ. Visitors may call from 3 pm to 5 pm with a service to follow.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.