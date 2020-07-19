Baynes, Theodore R., Jr., - of Ocean City, 10/9/43 - 7/9/20, known as "Ted" to his friends and family, died July 9th, 2020 at his home in Ocean City, NJ. He died of natural causes. He was 76 years old. Ted was born on October 9th,1943 in Chester Pennsylvania to parents Bertha and Theodore Baynes Sr. He graduated from St. James Catholic High School for Boys where he excelled in athletics and specifically Baseball. In 1961 he was part of the famed St James Bulldog offense that won the Catholic League Championship that season. After graduating, Ted went on to attend the Pennsylvania Military Academy, now known as Widener University, where he played baseball and graduated with a degree in Business Administration in 1966. Ted was a military veteran drafted into the Army for service in Korea during the Vietnam War. After his time in the military, he came home to begin his life by starting his family and beginning a career at the Scott Paper Company outside of Philadelphia. He married his longtime best friend Maryann in 1969 and they had their only son Michael. Ted loved playing golf with Maryann and his buddies in his "skat" group, watching all of Philadelphia sports teams, and hanging out with his grandchildren. He never missed one of his son's baseball games and loved to see his grandchildren perform and compete. Ted is predeceased by his parents Bertha and Ted Baynes Sr. Ted is survived by his wife Maryann, sister Barbara, son Michael, daughter-in-law Bethanie, and nephew Brian. He has two grandchildren who he loved dearly. He will be missed. We love you Pop. TB37 forever. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Baynes, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Three employees at Manco & Manco in Ocean City test positive for COVID-19
-
Egg Harbor Township considering regulating short-term rentals
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
Blue Lives Matter demonstration brings more than 200 to Northfield City Hall
-
Ocean City Boardwalk keeps calm, carries on after Manco & Manco COVID-19 cases
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
STEP REPAIRS Brick, Concrete, Repointing. Pavers & Chimney. Insured & Licensed 609-2…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.