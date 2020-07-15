Baumgarten, Gerald J., - 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away peacefully at the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, NJ on July 12, 2020. Jerry was born and raised in Millville, NJ where he attended Saint Mary Magdalen Elementary School and Millville High School before joining the US Navy in 1956. He worked at Wheaton Industries/Scientific for most of his career. He loved fishing, hunting, riding motorcycles, and a good steak dinner. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Jerry is survived by his brother, Paul Baumgarten, Jr., three children: Elizabeth Birch, Joseph Baumgarten (Debra), and Morgan Whildin (Kenny), four grandchildren, and one on the way, and five great-grandchildren. Jerry is predeceased by his mother and father, Paul Sr. and Lillian Baumgarten, grandson Michael and great-granddaughter Taylor. A memorial gathering will be held at Boakes Funeral Home on Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 10-11 AM followed by a memorial service at 11 AM. Burial with Military honors will be conducted at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery after the services. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (www.jdrf.org) or the charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

