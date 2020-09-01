BASILE, MICHAEL “MEATBALL”, - 61, of Atlantic City, “Meat” as he was fondly known was a life long resident of Atlantic City and Margate. After many years battling kidney disease “Meat” went to visit his brother and family in South Carolina where he passed away. “Meat was born in Atlantic City to John and Helen Basile. He proudly worked for the Cities of Atlantic and Margate and Kramer Beverage. His passion for sports was second to none. He was one of the greatest Baseball and softball players in South Jersey as evidenced by his Babe Ruth player of the year selection in 1975. He was also a major part of the Kissane softball dynasty. Meat was a prolific all a round player on 1972 Ventnor Little League State District 16 Champions. He’s survived by his loving Brother Ron Basile(Diane), Nieces, Janna Mehic(TJ), Karleah Basile his nephew, Gabriel Basile, an uncle Sidney Shapiro, Cousins Steve(Tom), Robert Intenzo, Bart Beck(Terri). He’s also survived by countless friends especially Al and Nellie Sacco, Edward Weekes, and the Merendino family. Meat predeceased his parents John and Helen. Meat was a shining light to his family and many friends and is finally at peace. He will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be announced. Memorial donations in his name can be made to St.Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

