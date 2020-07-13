Banks, Maggie Harrel, - of Jacksonville, formerly of A.C., N.J. transitioned over on 7-5-20 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her mother Mary Washington, daughters Sharon Harrell-Brown & Yolanda Steele, brothers & sisters, husband Reuben Banks, and a host of other relatives. Services will be held at Patterson Funeral Services Jacksonville, Florida on 7-16-20. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

