Banks, Maggie Harrel, - of Jacksonville, formerly of A.C., N.J. transitioned over on 7-5-20 in Jacksonville, Florida. She is survived by her mother Mary Washington, daughters Sharon Harrell-Brown & Yolanda Steele, brothers & sisters, husband Reuben Banks, and a host of other relatives. Services will be held at Patterson Funeral Services Jacksonville, Florida on 7-16-20. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
77-year-old Pennsylvania man dies after being pulled from ocean off Atlantic City
-
Egg Harbor Township crash leaves 1 dead
-
Five years after her death, Tiffany Valiante's family continues fight for justice
-
UPDATE: Ventnor swimmer believed to have 'sacrificed life' to save 2 others
-
2 struggling swimmers brought to shore by Ocean City police, firefighters
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
RJHK CONSTRUCTION All your construction needs with one call. Owner John Keen on-site on all …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.