Bancheri, Rosa G., - of Hammonton, passed away peacefully from natural causes surrounded by family. Rosa was born in Delia, Sicily, Italy in 1924. She moved to Atlantic City in 1960 with her husband and 8 kids, having her last son, Salvatore, born in America, to make 9. Mrs. Bancheri was a member of the Mary Help of Christians Society of St. Michaels Church in Atlantic City. She is survived by Joshephine (Paul) Spena, Grazia (Rinaldo) Provenzano, Stefana and the late Calogero Messina, Vincenza and the late Salvatore Provenzano, the late Vincenzo (Gina) Bancheri, and the late Maria Thomas, Joseph (Melanie) Bancheri, and Giovanni (Christine) Bancheri, Salvatore (Caroline) Bancheri. She will also be missed by her 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, September 3rd, at 11am, at St Michaels Church, 10 N Mississippi Ave, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial will follow at Atlantic City Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rosa's name to the Parish of St. Monica, 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401, or the American Heart Society, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
