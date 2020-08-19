Bader, August E. "Gus", - 76, of Pitman, NJ passed away peacefully August 13 at Atrium Rehabilitation Center after a brief illness. Predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Janice Ann (nee Bianculli). Born on November 16, 1943, in Pomona, NJ, he grew up in Egg Harbor City and attend the Egg Harbor Twp. Schools. After graduating from Oakcrest High School in 1961, Gus attended Glassboro State College (Rowan Univ.) and graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1968. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he began his teaching career at Penn Beach Elementary School in Pennsville, NJ, and retired in 2000. Gus and his wife Jan traveled extensively by road and sea. They especially enjoyed their annual trips to Charleston, SC. Besides traveling, Gus built and flew radio-controlled aircraft, enjoyed playing golf with his friends, and playing bocce at the St. Anthony Club. He also enjoyed viewing various birds at his feeders, sharing peanuts with his many visiting squirrels, and treating his neighborhood canines to dog biscuits. Gus was an active member of the Rowan University Alumni Assoc. and could always be found chauffeuring in homecoming parades in his favorite sports car, a Saturn Sky, and later, a bright yellow 2015 Corvette. He looked forward to watching Jeopardy nightly and beating the contestants. He will be remembered for his quick wit, sharing trivia facts, and his kind, generous, and compassionate spirit. Gus will be missed by his neighbors and friends, especially, John Mazzei, who has been his confidant, devoted friend, and caregiver who stood by his side for many years. "If you find just one "true" friend in your lifetime, you have been truly blessed." Private funeral service will be held at Gloucester County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the August and Janice Bader Scholarship, College of Education, Rowan Univ., 201 Mullica Hill Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028, or St. Anthony Mutual Aid Society, P.O. Box 731, Glassboro, NJ 08028. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
