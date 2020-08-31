Armbruster, Mr. Edward James, - of Linwood, the Linwood Councilman, IBEW member, Father, Grandfather and friend died on Friday morning at his home in Linwood, following a year-long battle with cancer. He was 75 at the time of his death, being born in Ventnor and raised in Margate, New Jersey. He was united in marriage to Joanne Saviano and together had five children. He is survived by his wife, Joanne, daughters Giannine DiSciascio, Danielle Rodio, Rachelle Armbruster, Michelle Bottomley, and son, Edward John Armbruster. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Jake, Angelina, Mia, Olivia, Emilia and Gabrielle Grace. Mr. Armbruster's legacy of caring, integrity, hard work, patience and persistence made him a greatly respected member of the community. He was an IBEW electrician in Local 359, formerly Local 211, serving as an assistant business agent and then an electrical foreman. He successfully led construction for many of the casinos, mentored younger electricians and performed high voltage cable splicing. He was a third-generation electrician and the youngest assistant business agent of Local 211. Mr. Armbruster served as a City of Linwood Councilman who was inducted into the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Elected Officials' Hall of Fame for his nearly three decades of civil service. As a Linwood Councilman, he stewarded law enforcement modernization, educational excellence for Linwood city schools, the Linwood Library relocation and significant improvements to the All Wars Memorial Park. Mr. Armbruster was a devoted problem-solver whose generosity of spirit and ability to bring the seemingly impossible into existence encouraged others to be a force for good. Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows church in Linwood, New Jersey. Interment will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. He is greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Perfect Funeral Home., Inc.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Tractor work, Demolition, Stone driveways, Brush/Trash Removal, House cleanups, Tree work. W…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.