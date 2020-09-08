Armand, Marguerite "Peg", (nee Barth), - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peg Armand, formerly of Wildwood Crest (60 years). Her passions included travel, cooking, an immense love for the beach, and being with her family. Peg was raised in Sea Isle City to Howard and Marguerite (Rey) Barth. She graduated with honors from Ocean City High School where she met her future husband Louis. They married in 1954 at St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City. Prior to marriage, she was employed by the Garden State Publishing Company of SIC. Peg was a stay-at-home mom with her 5 children. After raising her children, Peg graduated from Atlantic Community and attended Rowan State College receiving a degree in Business Administration at the age of 50. Peg was employed by the Crest Memorial School Board for 25 years. She was a past PTA President Member Emeritus of NJ and the Association of NJ and School Business Officials. Peg was also a member of the Wildwood Civic Club, the Society of Decorative Painters, Red Hat Society in NJ and Florida, all while being an accomplished artist. Peg and her husband Lou were members of the Assumption Church in Wildwood Crest and the Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach, FL. Peg is survived by her husband Louis, her daughters: Kathleen (Terence) O'Neill and Michelle; Sons: Daniel, John (Mary Jo), and Timothy (Tatiana); brothers Howard (Joyce) Barth and Robert (Shirley) Barth; 3 grandchildren: Briana, Crystal, and Max; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was much loved by her family and all who knew her. Peg requested that Memorial donations can be made in her name to Door of Hope Ministries (adoorofhopeministries.com) or Family Promise of Cape May County, 505 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Public Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
