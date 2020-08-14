Alsofrom, Seymour Douglas, - 70, passed away suddenly on August 9, 2020, in Newark New Jersey. Douglas was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and resided in Newark. Doug had a passion for mentorship and sports. He coached lacrosse at Montclair State University from 1988-2002. Prior to his coaching career at MSU, he coached for Montclair Kimberley Academy in the '80s. Doug was a devoted father full of fun and laughter for his two daughters. He is survived by his daughter: Stacy Mercado (Alsofrom). Siblings: Judith A. Fenton (Richard), Daniel D. Alsofrom (Julie). Nieces/Nephews: Leslie Fenton, Jessica Fenton (Jeremy Kahn), Jonathan Fenton (Geena), and Leah Alsofrom. Grandchildren: Alexi J. Mercado and Ariana L.Terry. Memorial services will be held via zoom on Sunday, August 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to help fund students at Montclair State University via their website HTTPS://Montclairconnect.org/make-a-gift. Once you are on the site you will be able to select donation and designation of choice.

Tags

Load entries