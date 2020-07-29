Alliano, Janet, - 55, of Millville, Janet Lee Marie Alliano passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, July 26, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. She had been in declining health. Born in Camden the second oldest child to the late Dominick and Barbara (Smith) Alliano, Janet was raised in Cape May, and was a resident of Lower Township until moving to Millville in 2006. Janet was loved by all and any who came in contact with her, and had a heart of gold. She also loved the Lord and had a very strong faith. She loved talking to anyone she met, from doctor's office staff to bingo halls, Janet had many friends. Janet loved playing Bingo, scratch off lottery tickets, and countless games on her phone. Going to the Atlantic City casinos and spending time on the beach in Cape May Point were some of Janet's other favorite pastimes. Most of all, Janet treasured the time that she was able to spend with her family, especially with her very special nieces and nephews. Janet is survived by her four sisters, Barbra L Alliano Velez, Carmella Palladini, Ashely Brashear, and April Alliano; sister in law Barbara G. Alliano; two brothers, Anthony and Matthew Alliano; seven nieces, Briahna Stevens, Destiny Alliano, Meghan Palladini, Angelina Alliano, Jennifer Caroll, Amanda Palladini, and Victoria Alliano Velez; her five nephews, Joseph Alliano, Joseph Murray, Dominick Alliano, Dominick Palladini, and Kevin Brashear; and many great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her oldest brother Dominick N Alliano. A funeral service for Janet will be conducted on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Janet Alliano may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
